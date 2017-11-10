The Internet Is Going Crazy over This Coffee Puzzle and It’s Not as Easy as You Think

(Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

A simple diagram of a coffee pot is making its rounds on social media. The puzzle pictures four faucets with different piping. The brain teaser? Figuring out which pot gets the coffee first. Hint: if you came up with four consecutive numbers you’re doing it wrong.

Even if you look it over again and come up with four numbers but in a different order it is STILL not correct.

The answer?

That’s right. Five. Just coffee mug number five. How? Because all other faucets are closed one way or another.  Did you get it right on the first try?

