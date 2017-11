Snap’s Spectacles were supposed to revolutionize social media. Instead, they all sit untouched in a warehouse in China. Snap actually ended up losing $40 million in unsold devices alone.

In an attempt to put a dent in the their unsold Spectacles, Snap will be opening a pop-up store in London where you can pick up a pair. The store won’t be around forever but Snap has hundreds of thousands of Spectacles so you can bet they’ll be trying to sell a whole lot more in the near future.

Via Mashable