NYC Now Has A Real-Life ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’

After all these years you can finally enjoy a real life ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ Tiffany & Co. have opened up the Blue Box Café, which is located in their flagship NYC store.

The cafe has everything you’d want out of a Tiffany’s cafe and that means a whole lot of Tiffany blue. The menu includes all the breakfast and lunch standards you’d expect like coffee with croissants, buttermilk waffles, smoked salmon bagels, avocado on toast, and truffled eggs. The food is a little on the pricey side with breakfast starting at $29 and lunch starting at $39.

