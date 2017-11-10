Eagle Eyed Fan Spotted the Millennium Falcon on Google Earth

The fastest ship in the galaxy has been spotted in Surrey, England.

Twitter user Andi Durrant was using Google Maps when he came across a familiar shape. Just outside Longcross Studios, the film-production facility where “The Last Jedi” was filmed is the Millennium Falcon. Durrant even posted a screen shot of his discovery and how to locate it. The falcon looks to be surrounded by shipping containers and covered in tarps in order to be hidden by anybody passing by. Durrant say’s to “Search Longcross Studios Surrey on google earth, scroll to the right into some farmland and you can find the Millennium Falcon hidden behind some shipping containers.” According to Yahoo Movies the ship was used for Solo: A Star Wars Story out next May and is sitting on standby waiting to be used for Star Wars Episode IV which is supposed to start filming next year.