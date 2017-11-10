Apple Has Fixed That Annoying iOS 11 “I” Autocorrecting To An “A”/Symbol Text Bug

As we told you a few days ago, people were freaking out because “I” was automatically changing to an “A”/symbol in autocorrect when you were texting on your iPhone, iPad or iPod.
Apple has heard your cry, and has now released iOS 11.1.1.
Just as before when it comes to software updates, all you have to do is tap on “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update”…and you’ll see it there (remember to back-up your device first!).
Give yourself a few minutes to download/install it, though: on the iPhone 8 Plus, it takes about 5-minutes (on fast WiFi) to complete the process.
Source: Twitter
