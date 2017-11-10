Apple Has Fixed That Annoying iOS 11 “I” Autocorrecting To An “A”/Symbol Text Bug

By JT
Filed Under: Apple, Autocorrecting, ios 11, Twitter
Photo Credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images

As we told you a few days ago, people were freaking out because “I” was automatically changing to an “A”/symbol in autocorrect when you were texting on your iPhone, iPad or iPod.

Apple has heard your cry, and has now released iOS 11.1.1.

Just as before when it comes to software updates, all you have to do is tap on “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update”…and you’ll see it there (remember to back-up your device first!).

Give yourself a few minutes to download/install it, though: on the iPhone 8 Plus, it takes about 5-minutes (on fast WiFi) to complete the process.

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live