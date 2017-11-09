The unicorn frappuccino is so last month. The latest coffee trend…glitter coffee!

Coffee by Dibella has created the glitter cappuccino! They call it the Gold and Diamond Cappuccino, which cost you about $3 a cup, a small price to pay for such beauty. Coffee By Di Bella’s director, Rahul Leekha says,

“As a brand we’re constantly innovating and making sure we give our customers something new and exciting.”

Honestly, it’s the most beautiful coffee we’ve ever seen!

May your Saturday night shine and sparkle just as bright as our Gold and Diamond Cappuccino! #CoffeeByDiBella #CBD #DiBella A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Shine bright like a 💎 #TheUltimateCoffeeExprience #SpecialtyCoffee #CoffeeByDiBella #DiamondCappuccino A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Happiness is in the air, cause its Diwali everywhere! Wishing all of you a glittery and sparkling new year 🌟☕🎉 #CoffeeByDiBella #CBD #DiBella A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Apparently, the glitter will stain your lips, but we see that as a bonus!

So, would you drink glittery coffee? Take our poll!