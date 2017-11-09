Ways In Which the Wealthy Are Frugal

According to a new survey sponsored by CreditCards.com, rich people are cheapskates. Um, frugal. Thrifty.

44% of people with household incomes over $80,000 say they won’t spend more than $100 on any gift they buy this holiday season.

One in three people worth $5 million or more shop at Walmart – and about half of these people shop at Costco.

People who earn more than $100,000 a year are also among the most likely to be frequent coupon users.

And doesn’t Jimmy Buffett drive a 1990 Impala?

(Moneyish)