Texas Native And Actor John Hillerman Of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Dies

John Hillerman, more well known as “Higgins” from the 80s TV series Magnum, P.I. has passed at the age of 84, nephew says.

Born in Denison, TX, Hillerman played a couple of roles including “Detective Simon Brimmer” from Ellery Queen and the boss from sitcom One Day at a Time.

He retired from acting roughly 17 years ago and moved back to his home state.

“He had an outstanding sense of humor and was one of the most well-read people I ever met. You couldn’t play Scrabble with him,” Chris Tritico, his nephew says. Playing “Higgins” was his favorite he adds.

“The reason he didn’t take another big role is he refused to take a sitcom after Magnum,” he says. “He wanted to continue doing the serious work that he felt Magnum was.”

Hillerman died in his Houston home and is survived by his sister and seven nieces and nephews.

RIP John Hillerman

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Associated Press