Rian Johnson To Create All New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Disney, lucas films, New Trilogy, Rian Johnson, Star Wars
Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Disney promised 20 years of ‘Star Wars’ and it looks like they plan to deliver. They just announced that Rian Johnson will create an all new trilogy set to release after episode IX. Lucas Films have already confirmed that Johnson will write and direct the first entry in the new trilogy.

Johnson already wrote and directed ‘The Last Jedi’ so he has some experience with the franchise. Disney says this new trilogy will venture into a previously unexplored region of the galaxy with an all new cast of characters.

Via Barstool Sports

