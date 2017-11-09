Nutella Is Changing Its Recipe, And Their Fans Are OUTRAGED!

Nutella was first created after World War II, when a cocoa shortage, which required Pietro Ferrero to create a spread using hazelnuts, sugar, and whatever bit of cocoa he had available.
Some 70 years later, Nutella is as popular as ever, and has garnered a cult-like following over the last decade or so. However, fans of the spread are in a bit of a tizzy right now, as Nutella announced their intentions to “fine tune” their recipe after all these years.
Of course, their fans were less than thrilled with the announcement.
The color of Nutella has lightened as of late, and the company reportedly increased the amount of its ski milk pweder from 7.5% to 8.7%.
Via CNN