For those of you who don’t remember, April the Giraffe became a national sensation after her pregnancy was live streamed earlier this year. The nation waited, and waited for April to give birth. The stream was shut down at one point but in the end April give birth to a healthy baby giraffe.

Well, it looks like April may be coming back around for another go. During an interview Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, let on that April may be pregnant again.

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again!? "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy!" @AnmlAdvntrPark owner says. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XCYSdyqYHE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

Via Mashable