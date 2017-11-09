Long Walks Not Required: Simply Noticing Nature Makes Us Happier

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

New research has found that simply stopping to smell the roses can make you happier. Literally stopping and smelling the roses.

Or observing tree, cloud, rainbow.

Even a weed through the sidewalk.

According to a study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, just taking some time to notice nature and appreciate the natural environment around you can make you happier and enhance your well-being.

“This wasn’t about spending hours outdoors or going for long walks in the wilderness,” study author Holli-Anne Passmore told Science Daily. “This is about the tree at a bus stop in the middle of a city and the positive effect that one tree can have on people.”

Photos of roses or trees don’t count.

Step away from the screen… 😉

(NY Daily News)

