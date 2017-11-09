Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets Goes Country For CMAs

Ahhhhh Twitter. Sometimes you love it, other times it can a cesspool of meanness.

Thankfully, Jimmy Kimmel has turned that Twitter meanness into greatness with Mean Tweets! He’s had just about every celebrity participate in reading mean tweets about themselves. He’s done football themed episodes. He’s done basketball themed episodes. And now, in honor of the CMAs, a country version.

It was a who’s who of country music…the Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, and Chris Stapleton, who might have gotten the best insult of all. @nate said…

“Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards.”

Of course Stapleton chuckled the whole way through. Clearly, he’s not too bothered by what people have to say  about him.

