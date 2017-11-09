Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 9, 1996

Thursday, November 9
The year was 1996. At the time, a little known British girl group called The Spice Girls had just released their debut album, and a young buck named Derek Jeter had just been named Rookie of the Year in the MLB.
Nine songs and moments from November 9, 1996!
Sheryl Crow-If It Makes You Happy
Cake-The Distance
Amber-This Is Your Night
Dishwalla-Counting Blue Cars
No Doubt-Don’t Speak
Sublime-What I Got
Alanis Morissette-You Learn
Blackstreet-No Diggity
Celine Dion-It’s All Coming Back To Me Now