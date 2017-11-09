Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 9, 1996

Thursday, November 9

The year was 1996. At the time, a little known British girl group called The Spice Girls had just released their debut album, and a young buck named Derek Jeter had just been named Rookie of the Year in the MLB.

Nine songs and moments from November 9, 1996!

Sheryl Crow-If It Makes You Happy

Cake-The Distance

Amber-This Is Your Night

Dishwalla-Counting Blue Cars

No Doubt-Don’t Speak

Sublime-What I Got

Alanis Morissette-You Learn

Blackstreet-No Diggity

Celine Dion-It’s All Coming Back To Me Now