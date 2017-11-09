How Much Is Your Instagram Worth? New Tool Calculates How Much You Could Earn Per Post

There are some people nowadays that can make a living just off posting on Instagram.

Chances are, you are not one of those people, along with the rest of the normal world. If you’re curious though, Inkifi has created a new program that shows you, based on how many followers you have, how much each of your posts are worth.

For the big guns, the Selena Gomezes and Kardashians of the world, they can earn anywhere between $500,000 and $750,000 per post! You don’t need to have hundreds of millions of followers, however, to earn some quick cash. So called “micro-influencers,” with between 3,000 and 10,000 followers can earn anywhere from $65 to $130 per post.

Inkifi found, through “The State of Infleuncer Marketing 2017,” that each Instagram follower is worth $0.007, though of course, certain influencers and brands differ in value. Also, it’s worth noting that Instagram worth shouldn’t necessarily be based on follower count alone. Lisa Targett, the UK general manager of Tribe, told Business Insider, “Now the metric brands should be looking at is the cost per engagement — the cost of the post divided by the number of comments, likes, and shares — because these days anyone can buy reach.”

Via Business Insider

