Facebook’s Strategy For Combating Revenge Porn Involves Sending Them Nude Photos Of Yourself

In order to combat a disturbing growing trend in the appearance of “revenge porn,” Facebook has developed a new strategy that will reduce the chances of nude photographs being posted to their website without that individual’s consent.

Facebook has developed a partnership with government agency e-Safety in Australia in order to prevent explicit images shared without consent. This new strategy involves a user sending Facebook, via Messenger, a nude photo of themselves, so in the case a nude photo was posted without their consent, Facebook would recognize the image, and would remove it immediately.

Facebook and e-Safety want to make it perfectly clear, however, that in no way will they be collecting these photographs for a gigantic nude database. e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “They’re not storing the image, they’re storing the link and using artificial intelligence and other photo-matching technologies. So if somebody tried to upload that same image, which would have the same digital footprint or hash value, it will be prevented from being uploaded.”

Australia is one of four countries who are testing this new method, though if the United States is one of them, we currently do not know.

