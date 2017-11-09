Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Again

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again after his injunction to lift the suspension was denied. The courts denied Elliott’s appeal stating in a letter that, “Upon due consideration, it is hereby ORDERED that the Appellant’s motion for an injunction pending appeal is DENIED.”

Elliott is to begin his six game suspension immediately. If the suspension holds Elliott will miss the games against the Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins, Giants and Raiders. Elliott will rejoin his team on December 18.

