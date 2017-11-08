Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Wife Began Hitting Husband After Discovering Affair Mid-Flight

An outraged wife causing a Qatar Airways flight to make an emergency landing in India after she refused to cease hitting her husband while sitting on the plane.

The woman unlocked her husband’s phone while he was sleeping using his fingerprint and discovered he was sleeping with another woman. Understandably, the woman became outraged, and began striking her husband while they were sitting next to each other.

Flight attendants tried, but were unsuccessful in calming the woman down. Pilots were left with no other option, and had to make an unscheduled stop in the southern Indian city of Chennai where the couple, along with their son, were removed from the plane. A source told the Hindustan Times, that the family spent their day at the Chennai airport, and no further police action was taken. The woman, who had been drinking, was held at the airport before sobering up, and eventually boarded another flight with her family.

