Paris Hilton may be famous for her time as a reality TV star, but over the past ten years Hilton has established herself as a top DJ. In fact, she’s actually the highest paid female DJ in the world.

In a recent interview with TIME Hilton talked about a new project which she promises to be completely different from anything in the past. Hilton describes her new LP as a “deep house, techno-pop and electro-pop.”

