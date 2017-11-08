Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Unveils Killer Soundtrack

Netflix will unveil its new original series Bright, which stars Will Smith on Dec. 22.

Today details of the soundtrack, which will be released on Dec. 15, were revealed, and it’s filled with big names.

Bastille, Portugal. The Man, Alt-J and Sam Hunt all contribute tracks, but perhaps it’s the collaborations that are most intriguing. Especially Neil Young and DRAM who team for the track “Campfire.”

The collection of tracks was put together by Atlantic Records and David Ayer, the creative minds behind the massively successful soundtrack for Suicide Squad.

“Set in an alternate present-day, Bright follows two cops from very different backgrounds,” reads an official series synopsis. “Ward, a human (Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a deadly, thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

Check out the full tracklisting for the Bright soundtrack below.

1. Logic featuring Rag’n’Bone Man “Broken People”

2. Bastille “World Gone Mad”

3. Bebe Rexha featuring Machine Gun Kelly and X Ambassadors “Home”

4. Grey featuring Camila Cabello “Crown”

5. Ty Dolla $ign featuring Future and Kiiara “Darkside”

6. Migos & Marshmello “Danger”

7. Snoop Dogg featuring Meek Mill & YG “That’s My N—-”

8. Lil Uzi Vert “Smoke My Dope (Remix)”

9. Tom Morello featuring A$AP Rocky “FTW”

10. Portugal. The Man “Cheer Up”

11. Alt-J “Hares On The Mountain”

12. Neil Young featuring DRAM “Campfire”

13. Sam Hunt “This Land Is Your Land”