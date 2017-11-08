Museum Curators Find Dead Grasshopper Embedded In 130-Year-old Van Gogh Painting

Hundreds of thousands of pairs of eyes have gazed upon Vincent van Gogh’s Olive Trees since it’s painting 128 years ago, although it was just in the last few days when a surprise discovery was made.

Experts and curators from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City discovered a grasshopper embedded in the paint of the van Gogh painting, an insect that has gone completely unnoticed almost the last 130 years.

Julián Zugazagoitia, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art director, explained that, “Van Gogh worked outside in the elements.  And we know that he … dealt with wind and dust, grass and trees, flies and grasshoppers.”

There was no movement from the grasshopper in the painting, which Michael Engel, a paleo-entomologist from the University of Kansas, suggests means the insect was dead when it fell onto the canvas.

