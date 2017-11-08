Mariah Carey Sued By Ex-Bodyguard For Sexual Harassment

A former security guard for Mariah Carey has filed a law suit against the singer for alleged sexual harassment. Reports claim that the singer called Michael Anello, who worked for the singer’s former security company, to her hotel room. Anello reportedly walked in on Carey half-naked. Anello goes on to claim that when he tried to leave the room the singer insisted that he move all of her luggage first. There was no contact between the two.

Anello also claims that Carey repeatedly called members of her security staff skinheads, KKK members, white supremacists, and Nazis.

Via Page Six