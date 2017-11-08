Kick Off The Holidays With An Ugly Christmas Romper!

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Move over ugly Christmas sweaters! There’s a new kid in town…the ugly Christmas men’s romper!

Ok guys, if you consider yourself to be more fashion forward than all your friends this holiday season, we’ve got your outfit covered! Thanks to Getonfleek.com, your Christmas will be on point!

Now, one of these magical rompers is going to cost you a pretty penny. Each romper coming in at $139.99. However they are currently on sale for about $100. You can choose from the Ugly Santa Romper, the Ugly Elf Romper, and the Classic Ugly Christmas Romper.

Now for those of you who celebrate Chanukkah, there’s also a romper for you too! It comes complete with a lit menorah!

Wouldn’t you pay money to see Jody Dean in one of these for the holidays????????

