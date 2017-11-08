Justin Bieber Is Really, Really “Excited” About Playing Soccer

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Wink, wink! “Excited” if you know what we mean. Get it?

Justin Bieber hit the UCLA campus on Tuesday afternoon to play a little soccer with his entourage. The pop star was spotted shirtless, showing off his new full stomach tattoo. However, no one is talking about his artwork. Instead, the focus is a little lower.

Apparently, Justin was having a really, really, really good time kicking around the ball with his pals.

Ok, ok, we’ve had enough too! Maybe Selena Gomez was there? Or there was a cool breeze?

