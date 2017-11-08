Here’s Where You Can Buy Pink Prosecco-Flavored Cheese

The Great British Cheese Company’s Wensleydale With Raspberry & Prosecco is without a doubt the hot new Millennial food item. The pretty pink cheese has already gone viral with hundreds of people wondering where they can get their hands on this wonderful new cheese. The Raspberry & Prosecco is a perfect addition to The Great British Cheese Company’s already amazing holiday line up.

The cheese is going fast online. The cheese is currently listed as out of stock on their website but, there’s still hope. You can sign up for the company’s mailing list and they’ll give you a heads up when the cheese becomes available again.

Via Elite Daily