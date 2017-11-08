Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood Preform ‘Before He Tweets’ At CMA Awards

During Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood’s open monologue at the 2017 CMA awards the two broke out into song, re-writing some of the lyrics to Underwood’s hit Before He Cheats. “Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone/Right now, he’s probably asking Siri: ‘How in the hell do you spell ‘Pocahontas’?/… In the middle of the night from the privacy of a gold-plated White House toilet seat/he writes Lil’ Bob Corker, NFL, and covfefe… And it’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure/’til little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war … and maybe next time, he’ll think before he tweets.” The Crowd broke out into laughter and applause. Check out the clip below.