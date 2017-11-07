This Plane Made An Emergency Landing After One Wife Found Out About Husband’s Affair Mid-Flight

A flight headed to Bali on Sunday was forced to make an emergency landing after a wife on board discovered her husband was cheating on her. The woman was mid flight with her son and sleeping husband when she decided to take a look through her husband’s phone and found evidence that he was having an affair.

The woman, with good reason, became irate, fighting with her husband. Flight attendants were unable to calm the couple down and things got so crazy that the pilot made the call to land in Chennai where they escorted the family off the aircraft before continuing to Bali.

Via NY Post

