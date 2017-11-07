Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, And Harry Styles Are All Rumored To Perform At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

There’s a rumor going around that an all star line up will perform at the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, in China. Fans believe that Katy Perry will also join Taylor Swift, who has been a rumored headliner for a while now. There’s also some people who believe Harry Styles will also be joining her ex at the show.

There’s a letter showing up here and there on Twitter which is allegedly from Katy Perry requesting to perform in China. Victoria’s Secret has yet to make any announcements or comment on the rumors.

