Shots Reportedly Fired Near TCU; Campus Is On Lockdown

Gunfire was reported earlier this morning on TCU, with one person injured due to the incident.

TCU Alert – Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

If an all clear has not been given before your 8 a.m. class, then please stay sheltered. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Students were advised to seek shelter immediately, and the campus is currently on lockdown. The report came from the corner of West Cantey Street and Highview Terrace near the North end of Amon Carter Stadium.

Police are still searching for the suspect at the moment, who is believed to be armed. The suspect, who is believed to be an employee of the Roadrunner Shuttle service, reportedly got into an argument with a fellow employee which led to the shots being fired.

