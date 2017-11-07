Ryan Reynolds Trolled His Wife Blake Lively By Posting The Worst Pic Ever!

With Ryan Reynolds, no one is off limits. Even his wife!

Ryan Reynolds has come up with some of the best social media responses to his fans and his haters, however, it looks like he’s been working on his troll game. Perhaps in an effort to get back at his wife, Blake Lively, for hilariously posting a pic of half her hubby’s face with Ryan Gosling for his birthday.

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

He could be channeling Deadpool? Either way, he got her back. And he got her back good by using the worst possible pic he could find.

Ok, this has to be a shot from a movie set, right? Blake Lively doesn’t wear wind pants…EVER!

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Nice work Reynolds! You’re troll game is on point!