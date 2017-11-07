New App Shows Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Working Before You Visit Them

By JT
Filed Under: android, App, Broken, Dessert, ice check, Ice Cream, iPhone, Machine, mcdonald's, mcflurry, Sweet
(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Around a year ago, Raina McLeod got a craving for a late night Oreo McFlurry.  Unfortunately, her craving went unsatisfied, as her local McDonald’s ice cream machine was broken.

This led to a revolution…so to speak.  McLeod was not alone in experiencing the turmoil and disappointment of a broken ice cream machine…

McLeod used her, and the experience of so many others to develop “Ice Check,” an app solely dedicated to allow users to search any nearby McDonald’s locations and see if they have working ice cream machines or not.

Users are sent push notifications letting them know which machines in their area are operational, so you can now plan your craving adventures accordingly!

Via Cosmopolitan

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live