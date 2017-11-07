Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 7, 1986

Tuesday, November 7

The year was 1986.  On this day, The Color of Money (Cruise, Newman, Scorsese), was #2 at the box office, and you could buy a Plymouth Colt for under $5,000!

Nine songs and moments from November 7, 1986!

Eddie Money-Take Me Home Tonight

Tina Turner-Typical Male

Huey Lewis And The News-Hip To Be Square

Bon Jovi-You Give Love A Bad Name

Pretenders-Don’t Get Me Wrong

Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Samantha Fox-Touch Me (I Want Your Body)

Genesis-Land Of Confusion

Boston-Amanda

