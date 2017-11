With the exception of one poorly thought-out photo caption from the Houston Chronicle, Houston’s World Series victory lap has been fun to watch – especially since it’s the city’s first championship since the NBA’s 1995 Houston Rockets.

And although Jose Altuve sitting on Leslie Jones’ lap this past Saturday night was hilarious, this might be the most fun thing we’ve seen.

A parking garage full of people helping a lady who dropped a hat – proving that yes, people can work together.

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

Awesome!