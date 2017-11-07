Grand Prairie’s Candace Payne aka ‘Chewbacca Mom’ Releases Her Book Today

It’s been a year for Grand Prairie’s favorite mom, Candace Payne, aka ‘Chewbacca Mom’ has her very own book coming out today. If you remember last year the video of Candace wearing a Chewbacca mask she purchased from Kohl’s it became a viral hit with Payne’s uncontrollable laughter. The video gained 43 million views in less than 24 hours. The video is now well over 170 million views.

Laugh It Up! is Candace’s very first book since her internet fame and it’s out today. The book details Payne’s struggles as mom with poverty, trauma, self-worth and how she was able to find joy and hope. The book is exactly as it sounds. It’s about joy and laughing in the face of adversity in trying times. With Payne’s background as a church leader the readers will also find these topics intersecting with faith and God.

Although Payne says she still embraces her moniker as Chewbacca Mom, Laugh It Up! will give readers a deeper look inside who she really is and how her life has changed since finding “little joys” in things such as talking masks.

You can find Laugh It Up! on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Mardel, and other online retailers.