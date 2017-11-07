George Clooney Says He’s Too Old And Rich To Keep Acting

Its the end of an era in Hollywood today. Acting legend George Clooney says hes done with acting, because, well because he can. In classic Clooney fashion the actor explained that he is simply getting too old and doesn’t need the money, especially after selling his tequila company for a whole lot of cash:

“Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore … I shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl. But, look, if somebody’s got Paul Newman in ‘The Verdict,’ I’d jump. But there aren’t that many [roles] like that. Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f—king dollars. I don’t need money.”

The Oscar winner recently wrote, directed and produced “Suburbicon” staring Matt Damon. Clooney admitted that he only made $50,000 from the film but didn’t mind.

Clooney isn’t alone in his decision to quit acting. Daniel Day-Lewis also came out saying he’s done with Hollywood and Liam Neeson famous retired from action rolls last month.

Via Page Six