Dallas’ Bike Share Program Skyrockets, Along with Debates

Just a few short months ago, Dallas was known as one of the worst cycle-friendly cities in America. Suddenly thousands of bikes began popping up around the city, not one, two or even three companies, but FOUR bike share companies have littered this city with bikes.

They’re everywhere! They can be found rolling down the road, laid over in the sidewalk, stranded from a billboard, dumped in the lake, floating down the Trinity River. Fortunately, or unfortunately – depending upon who you ask – the end is nowhere in sight. By the end of 2017, “LimeBike” is planning to unleash another 3,000 bikes. Beijing based “Ofo” is set to drop another 1,000 bikes over the next couple of weeks.

As the number of rent-a-bikes available rise by the thousands, tensions among residents and city officials are rising as well. Dallas officials maintain there aren’t that many problems and “overall, this is still a positive thing. The problems are manageable.” While others are taking to social media to complain.

Currently there are no rules in place for the bike-share programs. Riders rent the bike by the hour and are authorized to ride them anywhere they’d like and dump them anywhere as well. The majority of cities, like Fort Worth with an active bike-share community require riders to rent and return bikes to set locations. Dallas however, felt that was too inconvenient and didn’t mind having upwards of 10,000 bikes strewn wherever they may land… or sink, float or even hang throughout the city.