ACLU Denounces Taylor Swift For Supressing Free Speech Of Alt-Right Blogger

The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced Taylor Swift for attempting to stifle the free speech of an alt-right blogger.

Meghan Herning is a writer for the blog PopFront, who states their mission is “re-centering the national political conversation and bringing together the left.” In particular, Herning wrote a blog titled “Switfly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case in kkk formation.” Specifically, she wrote, “The idea that Taylor Swift is an icon of white supremacist, nationalists, and other fringe groups, seems to finally be getting mainstream attention. But the dog whistles to white supremacy in the lyrics of her latest single (Look What You Made Me Do) are not the first time that some have connected the (subtle) dots.”

As a response, Swift and her legal team have filed a lawsuit against PopFront, stating that the post bears no relation to her actual beliefs. The letter to PopFront also stated Swift, as is her right, has no obligation to state her political beliefs, but still condemns white supremacy. The letter read, “Let this letter stand as a yet another unequivocal denouncement by Ms. Swift of white supremacy and the alt-right.”

In response to the lawsuit, PopFront contacted the ACLU, who in turn condemned Swift and her legal team for trying to “suppress [PopFront’s] constitutionally protected speech.” ACLU attorney Michael Risher wrote, “Mrs. Herning and PopFront will not in any way accede to your attempt to suppress their constitutionally protected speech. The blog post is a mix of core political speech and critical commentary; it discusses current politics in this country, the recent rise of white supremacy, and the fact that some white supremacists have embraced Ms. Swift.”

