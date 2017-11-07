According To Trend Data, We’ll Be Talking About Christmas In July In The Year 2120

It looks like we’re closer to talking about Christmas in July than you might think!

Based on current Christmas trends and those dating back to the year 2000, we are on pace to start talking about Christmas in July by the year 2120. The data collected by Quartz used Christmas tree lighting ceremonies as their basis. With each passing year, this signature of the Christmas season has started happening earlier and earlier. The most recent lighting ceremony comes from London’s Oxford Street where they flipped on the Christmas lights on November 1st!

So what does all this mean? Nothing really, other than we’ll be doing our Christmas shopping in July!