Widespread Internet Outages Plague US

Large portions of the US are experiencing widespread internet outages. Several major ISP’s are reportedly affected. The connection issues aren’t limited to any one provider. Comcast, Verizon and AT&T are affected by Comcast claims to be ab “external network issue.”

Though no formal explanations have been given several people are claiming this is some kind of attack.

BREAKING ALERT: Major ISPs are under attack, causing multiple domains to go down. We’re monitoring the situation. — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) November 6, 2017

Level 3, a major ISP, claims a “configuration error” was to blame and that their technicians were able to resolve the problem within 90 min.

Via Mashable