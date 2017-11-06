Widespread Internet Outages Plague US

Photo by GERARD JULIEN,GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Large portions of the US are experiencing widespread internet outages. Several major ISP’s are reportedly affected. The connection issues aren’t limited to any one provider. Comcast, Verizon and AT&T are affected by Comcast claims to be ab “external network issue.”

Though no formal explanations have been given several people are claiming this is some kind of attack.

Level 3, a major ISP, claims a “configuration error” was to blame and that their technicians were able to resolve the problem within 90 min.

Via Mashable

