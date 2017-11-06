Tom Hanks Helps Man Surprise Girlfriend With Proposal At Texas Book Festival (Video)

Tom Hanks is making the rounds promoting his new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories. His tour brought him just down 35, to Austin, Texas with an appearance at the Texas Book Festival.

Of course, fans spilled out the room wanting to catch a glimpse of David S. Pumpkins, himself, and Hanks, once again, proved he’s the nicest man in Hollywood. He told the gathered crowd he was tired of answering questions, and wanted to ask some of his own. Reading from a sheet of paper, he announced there was a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, who had a question for a woman in the crowd, Nikki Young. You can probably see where this is going!

McFarling got down on his knee, and it’s safe to say that Young was a little less than calm!

And a surprise wedding proposal with the help of @tomhanks during his Q&A! Congratulations to the happy couple! ❤️ #txbookfest pic.twitter.com/GceDZsAN30 — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) November 4, 2017

After the proposal, Hanks hugged Young, and have the couple his best wishes, and we all know Hanks wishes are 10x more powerful than a regular person’s!

