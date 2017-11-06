This New Coffee Trend Will Turn Your Lattes Into Disco Balls

We’ve seen all sorts of coffee trends this year from Zombie Frappuccinos for Halloween to Buffalo Spice Lattes, but a new trend might be too pretty to drink! Yes, glitter lattes are here for anyone who enjoys a little extra sparkle in their lives. A coffee shop in the UK recently started the trend by adding gold glitter to their turmeric lattes and they sure look pretty.

Don’t worry the glitter used in these lattes is edible, but we wouldn’t recommend trying this at home with your own glitter. You can see the frothy cappuccinos being adorned with tons of gold glitter.

Another coffee shop, Coffee by Di Bella in Mumbai, has also hopped onto this coffee trend by adding a multicolored sparkle to their lattes.

It’s only a matter of time before we see this at a coffee shop near us. Could Starbucks hop on this trend, too?