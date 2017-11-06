Sam Adams Releases High Alcohol Content Beer Illegal in 12 States

The alcohol content of beer usually runs 4-8%. What’s Sam Adams up to?

The brewery has released a special beer aged in bourbon casks. 13,000 bottles of this beer, which they’re calling Utopias, will be produced at $200 a bottle.

This one is to share… and sip… because it has 28% alcohol content. So high it’s illegal in 12 states. (Not Texas)

Sorry, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington …

No Utopias for you. (Golf Digest)