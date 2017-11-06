Police In East Lansing, Michigan Will Spoil ‘Stranger Things 2’ If You Get Arrested

In a bizarre and strangely brilliant move by the East Lansing Police Department, they’ve covered the walls of their jail cells with spoilers for the newest season of ‘Stranger Things.’ The Department claims this will add extra incentive to not get arrested. It’d be interesting to see how their arrest numbers have been effected by the threat of spoilers.

We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017

One things for sure, if you live in East Lansing and haven’t finished ‘Stranger Things 2’ you really should avoid getting into trouble.

Via Barstool Sports