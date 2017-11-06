Ozzy Osbourne Announces Farewell World Tour

By Annie Reuter

Ozzy Osbourne will hit the road in 2018 for what he is dubbing his Farewell World Tour. The Black Sabbath singer will find himself touring the world through 2020 but admits this won’t be a complete goodbye.

“People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” Osbourne said in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

The tour is set to begin in May of 2018 and run through 2020. He is expected to visit several countries along the trek, including Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Russia as well as also take part in a month-long European leg. Complete North American tour dates will be announced in early 2018.