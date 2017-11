Monday, November 6

The year was 1988. On this day, you could get a brand new Ford Taurus for under 10 Grand. Plus, we were just two days ahead of George H.W. Bush winning the Presidential Election.

Nine songs and moments from November 6th, 1988.

Guns N’ Roses-Welcome To The Jungle

Rod Stwart-Forever Young

Bobby Brown-My Prerogative

U2-Desire

Kylie Minogue-Locomotion

Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorns

Taylor Dane-Don’t Rush Me

Erasure-Chains Of Love

Beach Boys-Kokomo