Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Stranger Things 3’ So Far

So it hasn’t even been two weeks since season two of Stranger Things was released on Netflix and we’re already eager for season three now!

The Duffer Brothers have began to drop hints at what we can expect for our unlikely heroes in Hawkins. They’re still are still on the fence about exactly how long the series will last, but what we do know is four seasons seems to be the magic number.

“I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we’ll end up, but who knows?” Ross Duffer said at the premiere. “I mean, none of this official, and we know where we want to go. We’re trying to figure out still how long it’ll take to get there, so we’ll see.” Matt Duffer added, “It’s hard, like four seems short, five seems long. So I don’t know what to do.”

The Duffer Brothers confirmed there will be another jump in time. “We don’t know how long, but the kids are growing up,” Matt said. “But it’s good, it makes the story evolve.” So basically expect it to be a year later come season three. Matt Duffer also confirmed that the gang will be will be entering high school in the next season. “It’s a bunch of kids who are just on the cusp of becoming adults, it’s their first time at a lot of these things,” she told us. “There’s a little bit of awkwardness, but it was really fun to see where each boy’s personality might take us in the fitting, see what was right for them.”

