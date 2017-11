Maybe candy drones aren’t the future.

Mashable reports a drone dispensing candy to a crowd in Ogaki, Japan crashed into a crowd of people at the Ogaki Robot Festival on Saturday. The drone was throing out candy above a crowd, when it started to tilt sideways and propelled into people. Six people suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police are questioning the 37-year-old drone operator, who had a permit to fly the drone at the event. It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash. You can check out the clip below.