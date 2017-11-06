Disney Enters Talks To Acquire 21st Century Fox

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 21st Century Fox, Aquire, Disney, Merger, negotiation
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s being reported that Disney has entered into talks to buy the majority of 21st Century Fox.  This includes the 20th Century Fox film studio.

But people should be aware that this deal would not include the Fox broadcast network, since a company can not legally own two broadcast networks(Disney already owns ABC).

The negotiations are far from final and could easily fall apart.  CNBC reports that these talks have been off and on for a few weeks now and are not occurring “at this very moment.” However, if this all works out, it would be a massive deal for both companies.

Via CBR

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live