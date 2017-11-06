Dallas TV Anchor Claps Back At Body Shaming Critics: “This Is The Way That I’m Built.  This Is The Way I Was Born.  I’m Not Going Anywhere, So If You Don’t Like It, You Have Your Options.”

Dallas resident Jan Shedd took to Facebook to express her criticism for one of the newest members of the WFAA news team, traffic anchor Demetria Obilor.

In her post, Shedd took aim at Obilor’s choice of clothing, saying “she’s a size 16/18 woman in a size six dress and she looks ridiculous.”  Shedd continued in her rant writing, “I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses.  I’m not going to watch Channel 8 anymore.”

The post quickly gained traction online, and soon went viral, garnering national attention from some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Chance the Rapper.

Obilor soon took to Twitter herself, to not only defend herself but to address the “haters” that have been offering her criticism.  Obilor said in the short video, “This is the way that I’m built.  This is the way I was born. I’m not going anywhere, so if you don’t like it, you have your options.  Now, to the people who show love: I love you right back.”

