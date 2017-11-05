[VIDEO] Drunk University of Miami Student Hits Officer, Gets Hit Back

THE U IS BACK pic.twitter.com/elCxQ0CDOf — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 5, 2017

You know its game day when most college students get drunk and watch their football team tries to get a win against a rival school.

Well this girl from the University of Miami took her celebration a little harder during the University of Miami vs Virginia Tech game.

Seen on the video, the police officers are carrying her out of the game until she slapped the officer in which the officer hits her back to, I guess, “calm her down”.

What do you think about this situation? People are saying that the officer shouldn’t be hitting a woman and others say that since she was drunk, she “deserved” it. Let me know what you think…

Marco A. Salinas