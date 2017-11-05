[VIDEO] Drunk University of Miami Student Hits Officer, Gets Hit Back

Filed Under: barstool, college football, drunk student, Police, Twitter, University of Miami, Virginia Tech

You know its game day when most college students get drunk and watch their football team tries to get a win against a rival school.

Well this girl from the University of Miami took her celebration a little harder during the University of Miami vs Virginia Tech game.

Seen on the video, the police officers are carrying her out of the game until she slapped the officer in which the officer hits her back to, I guess, “calm her down”.

What do you think about this situation? People are saying that the officer shouldn’t be hitting a woman and others say that since she was drunk, she “deserved” it. Let me know what you think…

 

Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live